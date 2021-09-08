HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 214,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of ZoomInfo Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 621,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,375,000 after purchasing an additional 316,964 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,177,000 after purchasing an additional 498,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.83, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.43.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.39.

In related news, insider Eric J. Edell sold 217,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $13,507,444.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $119,646.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,763,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,983,426. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

