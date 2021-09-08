HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 3,346 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 30.8% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,262,000 after purchasing an additional 87,137 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 77.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CI shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.74.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $216.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.87. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

