HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,682 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $10,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Baidu by 13.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 16.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $18,462,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC raised its position in Baidu by 6.0% in the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. CLSA cut their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $166.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.19. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.41 and a 12-month high of $354.82.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

