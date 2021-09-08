HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,223 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $9,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 38.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

NYSE:HSY opened at $173.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.73 and its 200 day moving average is $168.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 57.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,319 shares of company stock worth $1,475,621. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.