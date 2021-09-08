HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 281,921 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,539 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 281,921 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Seagate Technology worth $10,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average is $86.16. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

