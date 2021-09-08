HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 48,143 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,143 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 24.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fortinet by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $314.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $322.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.22 and its 200 day moving average is $230.72.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.10.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

