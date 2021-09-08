Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,922.00

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,922 ($25.11) and last traded at GBX 1,886 ($24.64), with a volume of 45118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,902 ($24.85).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HILS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Numis Securities upgraded Hill & Smith to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,995 ($26.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,680.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,530.80. The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

