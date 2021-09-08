Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.28. Approximately 10,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,404,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Hippo Company Profile (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.