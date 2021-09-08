Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Tops One Day Volume of $21,044.00

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $8.38 million and approximately $21,044.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00059815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00158726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.62 or 0.00731773 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Profile

Hiveterminal Token is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

