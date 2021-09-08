Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Shares Gap Up to $11.24

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.24, but opened at $11.59. Holley shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 1,402 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLLY. Raymond James began coverage on Holley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Holley stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 753,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.64% of Holley as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

