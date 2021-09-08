Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Stock Price Up 34%

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) rose 34% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 113,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 535% from the average daily volume of 17,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.

Home Bistro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HBIS)

Home Bistro, Inc engages in the food preparation and home-delivery business. It provides prepackaged and prepared meals and also offers planning, delivery, and preparation services. The firm products are customized meal solutions and delivered fresh-frozen directly to the home. The company was founded on December 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

