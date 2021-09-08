Honest (HNST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Honest has a market cap of $2.04 million and $58,935.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00059271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00130848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00195373 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,327.51 or 0.07255236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,996.86 or 1.00290613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.64 or 0.00716571 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

