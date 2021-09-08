Honest Price Tops $0.0214 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $2.02 million and $73,413.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Honest has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00059176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00126960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.00177231 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.91 or 0.07158285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,324.82 or 0.99554342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $337.13 or 0.00724499 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.