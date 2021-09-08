Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $222.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.