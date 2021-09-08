Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,708 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Hope Bancorp worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

