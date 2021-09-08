Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.98

Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.98 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 19.33 ($0.25). Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) shares last traded at GBX 19.59 ($0.26), with a volume of 33,537 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £302.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56.

Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) Company Profile (LON:HZD)

Horizon Discovery Group plc, a cell engineering company, engages in the design, manufacture, and application of gene editing and gene modulation tools in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Screening, Research Reagents, Diagnostics, and BioProduction segments.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.