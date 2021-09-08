Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90. 1,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.59 price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.59.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

