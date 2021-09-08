Howdoo Hits One Day Volume of $55,355.00 (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Howdoo has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. Howdoo has a total market cap of $9.51 million and $55,355.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00058809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.76 or 0.00177112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.60 or 0.00724782 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 466,553,573 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars.

