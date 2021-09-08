Huimin Wang Sells 6,350 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00.

NYSE EW traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.75. 1,652,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,786. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The stock has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

