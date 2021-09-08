HUNT (HUNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $142.48 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001869 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded 130.6% higher against the US dollar. HUNT has a market cap of $94.73 million and approximately $142.48 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00058431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00172982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.22 or 0.00718796 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00043108 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.