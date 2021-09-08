Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 136.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 111.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 47,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $199.24 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.84.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 375 shares of company stock worth $79,925 over the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

