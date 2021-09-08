Huobi BTC Tops 1-Day Volume of $31.00 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $31.00 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $45,160.87 or 0.96766573 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00060335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00134321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00195047 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.48 or 0.07204814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,437.61 or 0.99502261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $344.72 or 0.00738632 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

