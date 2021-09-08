Huobi Token Price Reaches $14.25 on Major Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $2.37 billion and approximately $572.29 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for about $14.25 or 0.00030738 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00058707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.70 or 0.00152461 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.88 or 0.00722121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00043195 BTC.

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,099,511 coins. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

