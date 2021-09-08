HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 6.3%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.72. 18,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,206,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUYA. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 30.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,232,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,961,000 after buying an additional 2,171,274 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 11.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,087,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after buying an additional 115,530 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 14.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after buying an additional 43,063 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 580,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 180,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

