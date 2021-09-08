HYCON Trading Up 19.6% This Week (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One HYCON coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a market cap of $626,525.66 and approximately $232,698.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HYCON has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00062756 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000181 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYC is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

