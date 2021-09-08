Hydro Protocol Price Down 8% This Week (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $9.83 million and approximately $462,247.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00058431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00172982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.22 or 0.00718796 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00043108 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Coin Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

