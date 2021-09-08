Hyper Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,495.00 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $183,836.40 and $2,495.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 31.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00060089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00130792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00198163 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,433.12 or 0.07455670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,886.41 or 0.99651115 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.99 or 0.00734000 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

