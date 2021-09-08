i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at Scotiabank

i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:IAUCF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 168,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,519. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05. i-80 Gold has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

