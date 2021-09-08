i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) PT Raised to C$5.50 at Canaccord Genuity

i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of i-80 Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

i-80 Gold stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. 168,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,519. i-80 Gold has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

