ichi.farm Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00060341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00127706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00178514 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.81 or 0.07157168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,740.20 or 1.00373930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.22 or 0.00741365 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars.

