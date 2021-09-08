Idle (IDLE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $410,498.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Idle coin can currently be bought for about $6.86 or 0.00014763 BTC on popular exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $17.29 million and approximately $410,498.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idle has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00059923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00133897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00193270 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.80 or 0.07218245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,375.44 or 0.99871414 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.66 or 0.00737923 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.