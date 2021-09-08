IG Gold (IGG) Achieves Market Cap of $5.74 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. IG Gold has a market cap of $5.74 million and $112,760.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002385 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00060002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00058216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00131635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00196610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002842 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

