IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Shares Down 7.8%

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) shares dropped 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $11.82. Approximately 810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

IGGHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IG Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35.

IG Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of an online trading platform. It offers access to financial markets including shares, indices, foreign exchange, commodities, and binaries. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

