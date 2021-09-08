Ignition Price Hits $0.0526 on Top Exchanges (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 28.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Ignition coin can now be bought for $0.0526 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ignition has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $76,514.65 and $13.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,277.10 or 0.99451775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00043546 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007939 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00064284 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008048 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001567 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000794 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,468,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,939 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

