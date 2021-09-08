iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its target price raised by analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Shares of IHRT stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.59. 4,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,201. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.28.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

