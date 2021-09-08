IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Trading Up 7.4%

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY)’s share price was up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 40 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. IHI had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that IHI Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY)

IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul, and maintenance of heavy machinery. It operates through the following segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facilities; Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery; Aero Engine, Space and Defense; and Others.

