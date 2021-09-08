Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 307.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

ITW stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,902. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.86.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.