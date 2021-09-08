Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Aimee L. Hoyt Sells 1,000 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.03, for a total value of $386,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $463.01. 502,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,267. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $484.11 and a 200-day moving average of $438.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,086,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Illumina by 552.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Illumina by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

