Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Aimee L. Hoyt Sells 500 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $463.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $484.11 and its 200-day moving average is $438.81. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.70, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $999,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

