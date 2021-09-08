Illuvium (ILV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $304.38 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $304.38 million and approximately $47.60 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $479.47 or 0.01065614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00060457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00132303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.55 or 0.00192357 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.76 or 0.07553753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,992.36 or 0.99995775 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.27 or 0.00740696 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,834 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.