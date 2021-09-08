Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Up 9.5%

Shares of Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) shot up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.46 and last traded at $31.58. 1,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 90,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMGO. Guggenheim began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80). On average, analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.