imbrex Trading 655.2% Higher This Week (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 374.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, imbrex has traded 655.2% higher against the US dollar. imbrex has a total market cap of $554,786.95 and approximately $3,005.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex coin can now be purchased for $0.0641 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

imbrex Coin Profile

imbrex (REX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

