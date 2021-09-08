Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Up to $14.68

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.68, but opened at $15.25. Immatics shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 1,047 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Immatics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 139.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the second quarter worth $146,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the second quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the second quarter worth $336,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

