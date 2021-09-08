IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 119,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 239,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55.

About IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

