IMV (TSE:IMV) Trading Up 2.7%

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV)’s share price was up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.27. Approximately 104,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 145,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on IMV to C$2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market cap of C$186.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.02.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IMV Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

