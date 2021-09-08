Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,208.70.

NARI stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.72. 30,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,847. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.99. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.89 and a beta of 2.16. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 19.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 19.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NARI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

