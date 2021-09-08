Incent Market Capitalization Achieves $1.01 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Incent has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $25.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00060184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00133654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00193713 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.84 or 0.07218987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,682.62 or 0.99975453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.77 or 0.00736214 BTC.

About Incent

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.