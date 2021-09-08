Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Shares Down 3.9%

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.93. 59,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 214,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.
The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 6.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 151.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%.
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:ICD)
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.
