Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Shares Down 3.9%

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.93. 59,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 214,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 6.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 151.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 51,717.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 196,009 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 27.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 76.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 89,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

