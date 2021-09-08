InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

IFRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $125.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). On average, analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter worth about $12,812,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter worth about $8,580,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in InflaRx by 91.4% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 508,093 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in InflaRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in InflaRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

