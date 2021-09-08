Ink (INK) Market Capitalization Achieves $336,975.15

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a total market cap of $336,975.15 and $2,038.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ink has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00060353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00132471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.00192352 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.17 or 0.07321349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,083.85 or 0.99757377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $341.40 or 0.00739032 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

